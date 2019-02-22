New massage therapy school to host open house today

The new locally owned massage therapy school, Illinois Institute of Massage, will host a ribbon-cutting and open house at noon today (Feb. 22) to mark the official opening of its new campus. The event will be facilitated by the chamber of commerce and is open to the public for tours.

The new campus at 961 E. Airline Drive in East Alton, on the corner of Park Avenue and near St. Louis Regional Airport, features a beautiful spa-like interior to give students the experience of working in a real massage therapy spa setting. All students will be trained to successfully pass the state massage therapy licensure exam.

The Illinois Institute of Massage was established to fill the need for trained massage therapists in the region and to provide skilled workers to spa and medical employers. The massage therapy industry is booming both statewide and nationally, with more people seeking the health benefits of massage therapy, especially contributed by people discussing massage with their doctors. More doctors, chiropractors and physical therapists are recommending massage therapy for their patients.

“The massage therapy profession is for people of all ages and backgrounds who have a passion for helping people improve their quality of life through stress reduction, pain relief, and human connection,” school director Chris Brown said. “We’re seeing all types of people, from young career-minded people to career changers, like nurses, to empty nesters and business professionals. In addition, the career is very flexible and broad with options to work in a spa and medical setting or to work as an entrepreneur.”

Terri Scheumann, program coordinator, bring years of experience in training massage therapists as well as running successful spas. This level of insight will help train students not only massage modalities and techniques, but also on how to be successful working in a spa or running their own business.

Massage therapy fact sheet

