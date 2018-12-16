New members join RiverBend Growth Association

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association announces its newest members:

MillerKing LLC: MillerKing LLC is a local law firm with strong community ties to the Riverbend and St. Louis area. MillerKing represents individuals, families, small businesses, and local municipalities in a variety of legal matters. The attorneys — who offer a wide range of trial, courtroom, and business experience — focus and concentrate in the practice areas of personal injury, wrongful death, workers’ compensation, business law and litigation, real estate law, estate planning and probate, criminal and traffic, and family law.

Office Depot: Office Depot, with a local store at 303 E. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, is a leading provider of business services and supplies, products and technology solutions through its fully integrated omni-channel platform of approximately 1,400 stores, online presence, and dedicated sales professionals and technicians to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Through its banner brands Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom and Grand&Toy, the company offers customers the tools and resources they need to focus on their passion of starting, growing and running their business.