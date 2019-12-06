No leprechauns, but great food

× Expand photo by Frank Prager Manager Missy Ramierez says business has been good. O’Ryans has spacious table seating and a full bar area.

× Expand photo by Frank Prager O’Ryans Bar and Grill opened Nov. 15 in Wood River.

The luck of the Irish didn’t wait until St. Patrick’s Day to come to Wood River. O’Ryans Bar and Grill opened Nov. 15 at 57 Edwardsville Road, and manager Missy Ramierez says business has been good.

The restaurant has spacious table seating as well as a full bar area.

“It’s like a typical Irish pub where people can have a drink while they’re eating,” Ramierez says.

She says the establishment’s name is from her maiden name, O’Ryan. The business is owned by local entrepreneur Mehmet Dinceroglu.

While the atmosphere is that of a sit-down restaurant, a dartboard and pool table allow patrons to relax and socialize with friends and family, as well. Televisions above the bar area let customers keep up with their favorite sporting events.

“It’s a place to eat, drink and relax,” Ramierez says. She emphasizes the restaurant is a place you can bring the entire family. It is suited for everything from quick lunches to family dinners to late-night gatherings.

Ramierez points out the menu has something for everyone. Fresh salads are available with a choice of dressings. Among the many appetizers are favorites such as onion rings, toasted ravioli and mozzarella cheese sticks. Guinness beer cheese soup is an Irish favorite.

Hamburgers start at $4. They come with fries and are available with a variety of toppings. Made-to-order wings are available with more than half a dozen original O’Ryans’ signature sauces. About a dozen sandwiches are on the menu, including Reubens, pork tenderloin and a chicken Philly.

Entrees include O’Ryans shepherd’s pie, walleye, chicken strips and fried chicken. Tacos and burritos are also served.

“We’re unique for the area,” Ramierez says. “There isn’t anything else like this around here as far as I know.”

She says the response has been amazing and they have been very busy since opening.

Carryout orders are available. In addition to the indoor dining, outside seating is planned when the weather allows.

The restaurant is open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. every day. The bar opens at noon Sunday and at 11 a.m. all other days. It is open until 1 a.m. every day.