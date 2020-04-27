Nominees elected to CNB Bank Shares board

CNB Bank

The shareholders of CNB Bank Shares Inc. held their annual meeting April 22 in CNB’s corporate headquarters in Carlinville. Because of social distancing protocols, shareholders were invited to call into the meeting on a conference line. The only action taken was election of the slate of nominees to the Board of Directors as recommended by the board.

Re-elected to the parent company’s board for a one-year term were James Ashworth, Judith Baker, Shawn Davis, Peter Genta, Nancy Ruyle, and Richard Walden, all of Carlinville; Joe Heitz of Alton; and John Pietrzak of Dallas, representing Castle Creek Capital LLC. Also elected was Rick Champley, who will fill the seat of retiring director Ralph Antle, both of Taylorville.

Richard Walden chaired the meeting. He expressed appreciation to directors, management, and staff for CNB’s performance and service to its communities over the past year, especially recent months as an essential business to its customers. Highlighted was Antle’s 16 years of service on Palmer Bank’s and CNB’s boards.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter