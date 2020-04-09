Oakwood Schnucks is closed permanently

Schnucks

After temporarily closing its Oakwood store last month, Schnuck Markets Inc. on Thursday announced it will not renew the store’s lease. The store, 1721 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, will remain closed permanently. The lease for the 51,000-square-foot store expires in June. The store’s 45 teammates will continue to work at other area Schnucks stores, where they will retain the same rate of pay.

The store had initially closed March 16 so its teammates could assist at other Schnucks stores that were seeing significant increases in customer traffic because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oakwood store has experienced poor sales since its October 2018 acquisition.

“Even prior to the pandemic, shoppers in the Riverbend area had overwhelmingly chosen instead to visit our nearby Alton store, which is only a mile and a half away, and our Godfrey location, which is less than two miles away,” Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck said. “With that data, and knowing that the lease expiration was approaching, we made the decision to close the store and focus on those Metro East stores that customers have shown us they prefer.”

Metro East Schnucks customers will continue to have 15 other Schnucks stores to choose from in the area. Those stores employ a combined total of approximately 1,600 Schnucks teammates.

