Old Bakery Beer names Major Brands its Missouri distributor

Old Bakery Beer announced Major Brands Inc. majorbrands.com will become its exclusive Missouri distributor, launching its expansion throughout the state. Major Brands will begin distributing the brewery’s products throughout Missouri, effective immediately.

Alton’s Old Bakery Beer is one of only about 30 certified organic breweries in the country of the more than of 7,500 breweries currently in operation. They offer a diverse array of craft beer styles, including a new Farm to Glass series, working with local farmers to produce unique styles such as Basil Pale Ale and Carrot Cake Brown Ale.

“We are excited for the opportunity to work with Major Brands, expanding our distribution to all the craft lovers throughout Missouri,” said Lauren Patton, the brewery’s co-founder. “Major Brands has a great track record of building brands, and we feel very lucky to have the chance to be a part of their team.”

“We offer a unique perspective to craft brewing, and we look forward to the opportunity to introduce more people to our beer,” said James Rogalsky, co-founder and master brewer.

“OBB creates unique, locally made and locally grown beers. We are extremely proud to bring them into our portfolio and know that their beers and commitment to organic brewing will become treasured throughout the state of Missouri,” Major Brands CEO Sue McCollum said. “Congratulations to OBB and James and Lauren.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter