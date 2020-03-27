"One-stop shop:" Designer joins Heinz Furniture and Flooring team

× Expand photo submitted by Greg Whitler Professional cabinet designer Katie Jackson will bring her knowledge of design to complete the transformation of customers’ homes.

Heinz Furniture and Flooring, 208 W. Main St. in Carlinville, has been serving Macoupin and Montgomery counties and the surrounding area for five generations.

Always looking to expand and grow the business, owner Greg Whitler has added a kitchen design center and hired Katie Jackson, a professional cabinet designer.

“Katie and I worked together at R.P. Lumber for four years,” Whitler said. “I come from a background doing contractor lumberyard sales. I was redoing a kitchen with Katie and I said, ‘We should just get together.’ I always see her on jobs I’m on. She’s doing cabinets while I’m doing flooring. I wanted to bring it all together because it just naturally fits. Katie is a great person and I am lucky to get her on my team. She already has 25 kitchens going on as we speak in the design phase.”

Jackson will bring her knowledge of design to complete the transformation of customers’ homes. Her focus is to help customers pick out cabinets, backsplashes, countertops and flooring.

“I will go out on job sites and measure for remodel projects or work off of blueprints for new construction,” she said. “I currently am most experienced in cabinet and countertop design, but this opportunity is already leading me into putting together entire spaces, not limited to the cabinets and countertops. We will be working with the customers to pull all our services together to complete their projects in one place. We are making Heinz Furniture a one-stop shop.”

Heinz Furniture was founded in 1854 by Peter Heinz, the great-great-grandfather of Whitler’s wife, Danlee. The business still operates in the original building.

“One of the biggest motivations for us is the history and the heritage of this business,” Whitler said. “Peter Heinz came over from Germany looking for a better life in America. He came up the Mississippi River and went over to Alton and then over to Chesterfield, where his sister was already at. He came to Carlinville in 1854 and started the business by making cabinetry, coffins and furniture. It just continued to thrive.”

Because Peter Heinz sold cabinets back in the 1800s, Whitler said it seemed fitting to go back to their roots and move forward with this new venture.

“We offer Cambria Countertops and several cabinet brands, including Way Point Cabinetry, Monarch Cabinets and Custom Wood Product Cabinetry,” Whitler said. “In our bath department, we offer the Onyx Collection for showers, vanity tops and glass doors. Our line of flooring includes Shaw, Dream Weaver and Congoleum, and we have also been a Bemco Mattress dealer for 50 years.”

Heinz Furniture also offers services in tile and accessories, bedding, stone, lighting and window treatments.

Whitler said he enjoys being involved with a business that has such a rich history.

“Carrying on the tradition is very cool for me,” he said. “I love for people to see and hear about our story. It is very rare for a business as small as ours to be open this long and continue to thrive. I enjoy being able to give back to the community.”

Whitler has also seen an increase in business since Jackson joined the team.

“People are coming into my store that never would have come in,” he said. “It’s been wonderful. Katie is a great fit.”

Heinz Furniture will be adding a 22- by 33-foot addition to the back of the store for a new sleep center.

“We will be remodeling for the next 6-8 months,” Whitler said. “We will have some new displays and repair some things in the store. We are looking to expand onto the store again in a couple years and just keep growing the business.”

For more information, call (217) 854-3184 or visit the website or Facebook page.

