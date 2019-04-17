OSF HealthCare ranks among top employers for second consecutive year

Sehring

For the second year in a row, OSF HealthCare has been named one of the best employers in the country for 2019 by Forbes magazine, and the highest-ranked Illinois-based health care system earning the distinction.

OSF HealthCare is ranked 118 out of companies nationwide with 1,000 or more employees. The Peoria-based integrated health system is owned and operated by The Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis. OSF HealthCare employs nearly 21,000 mission partners (employees) in 126 locations, including 13 hospitals throughout Illinois and Michigan.

“To receive recognition from Forbes magazine for a second year in a row as one of the best employers in the country is extremely rewarding,” said Bob Sehring, CEO of OSF HealthCare. “This is a testament to the work members of our leadership team put in, connecting with our mission partners to ensure that they know how much they are valued as we all carry out the sisters’ mission to serve with the greatest care and love.”

To come up with the list, Forbes partners with market research company Statista to identify the companies liked best by employees. Statista surveys more than 50,000 U.S. employees in 25 industries. The surveys are anonymous and ask respondents to rank how likely they would be to recommend their employer to others. Employees were also asked 35 questions about work-related topics such as working conditions, salary and company image. The final list ranks the 500 companies with 1,000 or more employees that receive the most recommendations, with each employer grouped by industry.

OSF was the top Illinois health care system and the third-highest employer out of the 34 Illinois employers that made the list. OSF HealthCare was the eighth-highest ranked health care provider nationwide out of 25 that made the list.

Sehring said he hopes people also see the recognition as testament to the efforts by OSF HealthCare and its employees to focus on what is best for patients and others the ministry serves throughout Illinois and Escanaba, Mich.

“It's impossible to really respond and interact with patients in a positive way if you're not engaged as a mission partner. So as we look at patient satisfaction and connecting with patients, workforce engagement and connecting with our mission partners, those are so closely aligned and so closely linked, and we think that this is just positive reinforcement for the work that is in place for our mission partners but also results in a high level of patient satisfaction.”

The complete Forbes list can be seen here.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter