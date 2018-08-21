OSF Ventures invests in Renovia Inc.

OSF Saint Anthony's logo

Millions of women in the United States and worldwide suffer from some form of pelvic floor dysfunction such as urinary incontinence. OSF Ventures is recognizing this epidemic with its latest investment in Renovia Inc.

Renovia is a Boston-based company dedicated to discovering and delivering first-line digital therapeutic and diagnostic devices to help women overcome these issues without undergoing a surgical procedure. The company’s first FDA-approved device helps women rehabilitate and train weak pelvic floor muscles for the treatment of stress, mixed and mild-moderate urgency incontinence.

“Pelvic floor muscle training is recognized as the most beneficial treatment for women who suffer from urinary incontinence,” said Jason Rodeghero, senior vice president of occupational health and rehabilitation services for OSF HealthCare. “However, studies indicate that about one-third of women presenting for evaluation of a pelvic floor disorder can’t properly perform basic pelvic floor muscle exercises.”

Renovia’s technology uses interactive visualization and real-time progress tracking, guiding women to correctly complete the pelvic floor movements.

“We’re excited to invest in a company working on a variety of products to positively impact this worldwide issue,” said Stan Lynall, vice president of venture investments for OSF HealthCare. “As the Renovia team continues this work, our investment sets the stage for ongoing clinical collaboration to address those suffering from pelvic floor health issues.”

OSF Ventures joined six other venture groups in the Renovia investment opportunity.

“I know I speak on behalf of everyone at Renovia when saying that we’re ecstatic to have the support of OSF Ventures as we work to develop a new standard of care for the treatment of urinary incontinence and then other pelvic floor disorders,” said Marc Beer, co-founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Renovia. “The ability to partner with a world-class integrated health network, like OSF HealthCare, creates unique clinical opportunities.”

Proceeds from the funding will be used to support Renovia’s clinical trials, product development pipeline, corporate development and future commercial launches. Lynall will be joining the Renovia board as an observer.

For more information, visit the OSF Ventures website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter