Outstanding students can visit Raging Rivers for free

It’s time for students to cash in their good grades for a rewarding day at Raging Rivers WaterPark. For its 30th season, Raging Rivers invites outstanding students, kindergarten through high school, to spend a day at the water park for free during Raging A’s Days (Aug. 1-25), when they bring in their 2018-2019 report card with at least one A or equivalent on it.

“This year, we are excited to extend our Raging A’s Days throughout much of August to reward the hardworking kids who put so much time and effort into their schoolwork,” said Donna Morgan, general manager of Raging Rivers WaterPark. “It’s important to show that hard work can be rewarding, and hopefully this can encourage young students to further pursue any goals they may have in the future.”

In its third year, the Raging A’s Days program supports students excelling in any area of their schoolwork. Any school’s top grade will be honored through this program. To receive free admission, students must show their report card at the ticket window.

Raging Rivers WaterPark is open daily through Aug. 25. The park will be closed Aug. 26-30. Following those days, it will be open again on Aug. 31 for a last bit of summer fun until the end of the season Sept. 2. From Aug. 19 through 23, guests can take advantage of reduced admission prices, $14 plus tax for adults and $12 plus tax for children. During this time period, no admission coupons except Raging A’s will be accepted and the Shark Slide, Swirlpool and Run-a-way Raft rides will be closed.

Regular admission is $22.95 for guests less than 48 inches tall and senior citizens age 60 and older, and $26.95 for guests taller than 48 inches. Admission is free for children younger than 2. For more information, visit RagingRivers.com or call (618) 786-2345.

