Owner of restaurant chain shutters Wood River IHOP

WOOD RIVER | Decades of service to the community came to a sad close Aug. 26, as the Wood River International House of Pancakes closed its doors for the last time shortly after the lunch hour.

The current owner of the franchise at 1201 E. Edwardsville Road had operated the restaurant for more than 25 years when they received the news that the chain’s owner, Dine Brands Global, was closing the location.

IHOP was founded in 1958, opening its first restaurant in Burbank, Calif. Growing to more than 1,000 locations worldwide, it closed more than 20 locations in 2017 and dozens more will be shuttered by the end of 2018. The move is part of a five-year growth plan that includes opening new locations, according to the corporation, which also owns Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill and Bar.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter