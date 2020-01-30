Party on Broadway to celebrate six years of creativity

Party On Broadway will celebrate its sixth year in business during Let’s Celebrate 6 years of Creative Fun from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at 307 E. Broadway in Alton.

Party On Broadway will be offering shop specials as a gift to customers, Select merchandise will be up to 75 percent off. There will be a free make-and-take at 9 a.m. where guests can make 1 free pair of pom pom earrings. For additional celebration discounts, visit facebook.com/partyonbroadway/events.

In 2020 the business is expanding its DIY offerings to include wreath-making, soap-making, creating jewelry, and knitting blankets, among others.

"We are interested in talking with makers who want to grow their business," a press release states. "DIY nights are so popular, we want to help spotlight makers who don’t have their own DIY shop. You many contact us at (314) 795-9003 to book your next DIY party or sign up for a DIY night at www.partyonbroadway.com/calendar. We can’t wait to paint with you.

"In conjunction with this, we will be using half of our storefront for customers to shop from. This part of the shop will have a farmhouse/boutique feel to it, and we will phase into that look throughout the year. Many times, we have people who feel they aren’t crafty, but they would like to purchase our décor. Since we do not make everything our customers are looking for, we will take select items in on consignment. Instead of new boutique clothing, we will be selling gently used clothing."

Party On Broadway specializes in DIY nights, girls nights, bachelorette parties and birthday parties.