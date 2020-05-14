Pet spa to host fundraiser for 5As, food pantry

LaBest Pet Resort and Spa, 4933 Indian Hills Drive in Edwardsville, will have a benefit to help two area nonprofits suffering from this pandemic; the 5As Animal Shelter in Alton and the Glen Ed Food Pantry in Edwardsville.

They both have been tremendously affected and need help. The food pantry has only been able to disperse half of the normal amount of food to those in need, and has had to reduce distribution days to every two weeks. The 5As Animal Shelter, a no-kill shelter, had to close their doors during the shelter-in order, as well as reducing staff to save money, and are relying solely on donations for the pets.

The Put Your Best Paw Forward event will trim dogs' nails. It is scheduled for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 28. The event will follow safety protocols, with strict guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are offering curbside service only. An attendant will come out to the car and get the dog, bring the dog inside and trim the nails, then return the dog to the owner at the owner's car.

There is a minimum $20 cash only donation. Proceeds will go to the nonprofit organizations. The business also will collect food drop-offs for both animals and humans that day as well.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter