Piasa Armory to thank customers Saturday

Piasa Armory will host its annual Customer Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and is welcoming other local businesses and elected officials to meet and socialize with the Riverbend community.

Food vendors like Cake Pop a Go-Go, Hart’s Kettle Corn and Tacos by T-Mo’s will be there, along with free hot dogs from Piasa. There will also be games and activities for families, including a Nerf Gun challenge for children sponsored by the International Defensive Pistol Association league, tomahawk- and knife-throwing, and an impressive historical weapons display, including a replica cannon from the late 1700s.

The Godfrey Fire Protection District will be offering Can Cannon shots for a donation to The BackStoppers in memory of Capt. Jake Ringering. The Illinois State Police will be stopping by to meet with children and families, and local veterans group Support Up Veteran Ventures will provide resources for veterans transitioning to the civilian community.

In the classroom area at Piasa, key speakers will begin at 10 a.m., with Confluence Krav Maga self-defense specialists answering questions and demonstrating their class offerings. At noon, state Rep. Monica Bristow will be present for a meet and greet as well as answering questions from constituents. At 2 p.m., Madison County prosecutor Tom Gibbons will be on hand to discuss legal issues surrounding firearms.

The shooting range will be open and available during this time, and the store will be offering some discounts on items and 20 percent off memberships to the range.

Piasa Armory, formed in 2012 and opened its doors in the Alton business district in 2013. In 2016, they were able to expand their services and relocated to their current location at 3685 E. Broadway. The armory offers an eight-lane indoor shooting range, a sales floor for firearms, gear and accessories, as well as a wide range of services like concealed-carry courses, first aid and firearms safety classes, plus gunsmithing and laser engraving. They are open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Since the day they opened their doors, their number one goal is to create a culture of responsible gun ownership.

To learn more about Piasa Armory, visit piasaarmory.com or on Facebook @piasaarmory.

