Poncho's Mexican Grill the newest addition to Eastgate

Eastgate Plaza is adding some sizzle to its offerings.

The East Alton shopping center will be home to Poncho's Mexican Grill, Eastgate owner Todd Kennedy confirmed Tuesday.

Kennedy said the restaurant will be located in the food court area of the shopping center, which currently houses Blue Ice Creamery as well. He said renovations will begin soon but there is "a lot of work to do" to get the space ready.

"We're hoping, and the key word is hoping, to turn keys over sometime in June," Kennedy said.

The restaurant will join JJ Thermo's as eateries in the newly renovated Eastgate Plaza. Other known tenants include Julia's Banquet Center, Elite Hockey Facility and a 28,000-square-foot Club Fitness set to open this summer.