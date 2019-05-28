RBGA celebrates ThriVe Metro East's 25th anniversary, name change

× Expand RiverBend Growth Association members and leaders of ThriVe Metro East celebrate 25 years in the community, and a recent rebranding effort, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, recently hosted a ribbon cutting for the 25th anniversary and rebranding for ThriVe Metro East.

ThriVe Metro East, formerly known as Options Now, offers women’s healthcare at low/no cost to their patients. Their highly trained medical staff provides professional care to patients concerned about sexually transmitted infections and/or pregnancy in a safe, confidential atmosphere. They do not benefit financially from any choice a patient makes, and they treat each patient holistically, with the utmost care and respect.

ThriVe Metro East has spent the last year transforming their clinic into an environment that is welcoming, comforting, and relates well with women who may need their care. As the fourth St. Louis area location and one of several in the country, ThriVe Metro East has the resources available to advance women’s healthcare in our area. They offer sexual health services that encompass all areas of wellness: emotional, physical, social, and spiritual. They also verify pregnancy, find out gestational age, and protect patients’ reproductive health all while helping patients save money.

Before the ribbon cutting ceremony, Pastor Duane Manuel blessed and prayed over the building. After the ceremony, the Knights of Columbus held an unveiling ceremony for their donation of a new ultrasound machine to ThriVe Metro East. Father Jeremy Paulin prayed over the ultrasound machine. ThriVe Metro East’s Medical Director Dr. Ron Schroeder received the Karen Pilger Founder’s Award for all the work he does for the organization. This award is in honor of Karen Pilger, the founder of the organization in 1994.

ThriVe Metro East is located at 4854 North Alby in Godfrey. For more information about the ThriVe services, visit their website at thrivestlouis.org. To contact your local ThriVe Metro East center, please call 618-466-1690.