RBGA names Bliss Salon & Spa Small Business of the Month

× Expand Bliss Salon & Spa representatives receive the Small Business of the Month award from members of the RiverBend Growth Association.

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Bliss Salon & Spa in Godfrey its Small Business of the Month for August.

Bliss offers services such as hair, massage, skin care, hair extensions, and permanent cosmetics. The salon also is the only Riverbend dealer to carry Bare Minerals Makeup and Skincare. Along with those services, customers who are losing their hair because of cancer treatment are eligible for one free wig from the American Cancer Society. The stylists at Bliss are available to cut and style the wig during fittings, if desired, at no charge. Appointments are required.

For more information, call (618) 374-6292 or visit the website. beblissbeautiful.com. The hours for the salon, 3047 Godfrey Road, are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Gift certificates are available.

The public can nominate businesses for the award here.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

New RBGA members

The association also announced its newest members:

Bee Sure Home Inspections: Buying a home or business is the largest financial investment most people make in their lifetime. Bee Sure Home Inspections can help potential property buyers make the most informed decision possible. For more information, call (618) 477-4780 or visit the website.

CBD Shop: 2801 Homer Adams Parkway, Alton, (314) 562-3113

Olin Brass: Olin Brass, 305 Lewis and Clark Blvd., is a leading manufacturer, fabricator and converter of nonferrous products, including sheet, strip, foil, tube and fabricated components. The company produces 60 distinct alloys at the East Alton mill, turning out approximately 1 million pounds of finished coil every working day, and employs approximately 920 people. For more information, call (618) 258-5042 or visit the website.

Rim Recon+: 2301 E. Broadway, Alton, (618) 420-6492

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter