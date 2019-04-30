Retail association names new vice president of government relations

Illinois Retailers Association

The Illinois Retail Merchants Association, which represents more than 20,000 member stores across the state including chains and family-owned and -operated stores as well as pharmacy, grocery, hardware and restaurants, announced Tuesday that Alec Laird will become the organization’s new vice president of government relations.

Laird has worked with the association since 2014 as the manager of government relations. During this time he served as a representative of the retail community to the various facets of state government in Springfield, where he identified and managed important policy issues for IRMA’s members. Laird has acted as a vital team member in establishing policy positions and has developed strong relationships with industry trade associations and state advocacy groups, all in the effort of delivering the best results possible for retailers across the state.

“Alec has been instrumental in a number of IRMA initiatives over the past several years, and he has proven time and again to be dedicated to the betterment of the state’s retail community,” said Rob Karr, the organization’s president and CEO. “Throughout his time with IRMA, Alec has demonstrated his expertise on local, state and federal issues as well as his ability to work across the political aisle and with non-traditional allies. In this new role he will continue to form policy positions, work with lawmakers and represent our members’ interests across a wide range of issues.”

Before joining the association, Laird served as senior legal counsel in the Illinois House of Representatives, where he prepared legal memoranda for the House Minority Leader, house representatives and their staffs. He also worked as an associate attorney at both Jones Stevenson LLP and Jackson Lewis LLP.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter