Riding the solar wave: Granite City-based Midwest Solar Solutions enjoying success

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Matt Warfield, Joe Bowler and Jim Lloyd of Midwest Solar Solutions pose with a solar panel at a Granite City home.

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Joe Bowler gets ready to install a solar panel at a Granite City home.

When Joe Bowler graduated from Granite City High School 10 years ago, he thought he would be working at the Granite City steel mill.

“Everybody here kind of works there,” Bowler said. “They pay pretty good.”

But his plans changed after graduating from Ranken Technical College in 2015. He’s now the president of Midwest Solar Solutions, a Granite City-based company that designs, installs and sells solar panels.

“It’s really rewarding because whenever you’re giving somebody an investment that you know it’s going to come back on a positive return, it’s comforting to sell them that,” Bowler said. “If I were selling cars, I would feel kind of bad. They can lose money. They could lose a lot on their investment, but with this, you know you’re going to get your money back.”

Bowler teamed up with Jim Lloyd to start the business in April 2018. The staff also includes Matt Warfield and Ryan Reader.

“Me and Jim have been doing some electrical stuff for other solar companies and we started realizing that we can do the solar stuff, too,” Bowler said. “Because to do this, you have to be a licensed electrician to pull the permit and to do a tie-in. So we did that and we were learning the ropes a little bit and we started doing it ourselves.”

Bowler met Lloyd while he was a student at Ranken.

“We kind of hit it off because we were teamed up together,” Bowler said. “I started telling him all about this solar incentive. I went out and took the initiative and got licensed. We didn’t have to be licensed at where we worked, but I went to get licensed. Once I got licensed, I started getting a lot of interest from solar companies who need a licensed electrician to be the tie-in portion.”

Bowler said he’s happy to be part of the solar installation business.

“In a nutshell, solar is really taking off in Illinois right now,” he said. “The financial incentives are really high and then there’s the federal incentive as well. We’re staying pretty busy because the payback times are right around seven years for most customers on this investment. Then, they get free electricity after that.”

Bowler said his business provides service throughout the Metro East.

“We’re trying to stretch out our radius a little bit,” he said. “Jim lives out by Columbia, so we want to go out to Columbia and Red Bud. There are a lot of farmers out there and they use a lot of electricity, so we’re trying to target that market. Our plans consist of that. If we can find the people who use the most electricity, it makes the most sense of it. The more you use, the faster your payback time is and the bigger your incentive check is from the power agency.”

The business has completed numerous projects since it was founded nearly two years ago. Bowler said one of the next projects will be adding solar panels at a jewelry store in Fairview Heights.

“The first year was rough, to say the least,” the president said. “It was a scratch and crawl mentality. In quarter three last year, we started picking up. In quarter four, we really took off last year and we’re riding that momentum now. We’re booked for at least a month right now ahead. That’s how we hope to keep it.”

Contact information

(618) 610-2992

midwestsolarsolutions.net

facebook.com/Midwest-Solar-Solutions