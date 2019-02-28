RiverBend Growth Association celebrates grand opening of massage school

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of the Illinois Institute of Massage.

The institute’s mission is to help students become confident and intuitive massage therapists to facilitate the well-being of others. Their faculty consists of some of the best and most talented massage and bodywork professionals who are committed to sharing their academic and professional expertise with their students.

The Riverbend’s only massage school will provide training, including anatomy, physiology, kinesiology, and pathology, as well as professional techniques. To offer a well-rounded program, the institute makes certain faculty bring to the classroom a wide range of knowledge, including Eastern and Western modalities, herbalism, spa, and clinical massage experience. Instructors have university degrees and multiple certifications; several philosophies and training programs are represented within their faculty.

The institute’s vision has three core principles: integrated healing education, excellence in everything, and community-centric. The Illinois Institute of Massage demonstrates the therapeutic benefits of massage to help create responsible, professional massage therapists who can serve and educate the community. Their students continually demonstrate excellence as they successfully pass their National Boards with a 98 percent cumulative pass rate. They also educate the community, developing awareness of ways to facilitate healing and wholeness in body, mind, and spirit. They offer community service and outreach programs as well.

Visit the Illinois Institute of Massage at 961 E. Airline Drive in East Alton, visit the website, or call (314) 283-3342.

YouTube video of ribbon-cutting

