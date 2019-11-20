RiverBend Growth Association celebrates renovations at Olga’s Kitchen

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend community, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the renovations at Olga’s Kitchen in Alton Square Mall.

The Olga’s Kitchen odyssey began in the mid-1960s, when founder, Olga Loizon, returned to the Mediterranean to visit her family. She came back to Michigan to open her own business a few years later. In 1980, the restaurant opened its doors in Alton. Since then, Olga’s Kitchen has been a Riverbend staple. The renovation has been credited to the strong community support of the business. The ribbon-cutting ceremony (video on YouTube) celebrated the revitalization of Olga’s Kitchen, which represents a significant investment in the community and offers a refreshed look.

Olga’s Kitchen has more to offer than great-tasting food. These renovations have expanded seating for guests, creating a warm and welcoming space where the community can gather and enjoy both lunch and dinner. The company’s philosophy is about crafting palatable memories by sharing old world recipes from the Mediterranean. Using local and regional ingredients and wrapped in what some call the best bread on the planet, Olga’s Kitchen has transformed the ordinary into a savory dining experience, built on the heritage of its founder.

The restaurant, on the mall’s second floor, is open from 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays. For more information, call (618) 462-0642. Stay up to date on their promotions and specials by following them on Facebook and visiting the website.

