RiverBend Growth Association cuts ribbon for First Mid Bank & Trust’s downtown Alton location

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the brand new First Mid Bank & Trust facility in downtown Alton. Located in the historic Millers Mutual Building, First Mid Bank & Trust is the only bank with a location in downtown Alton.

One of the features the bank has brought to downtown Alton is an ATM in the parking lot across Fourth Street from the facility. The bank has plans to upgrade this ATM to allow customers to virtually connect with a teller.

“We’re excited to be a part of the Alton community,” Regional Community President Lisa Fowler said. “By expanding our footprint in this region, we’re now able to offer our customers more access to comprehensive banking, wealth management, and insurance products and services. Our customers are important to us, and we’re ready to help them achieve their financial goals in any way we can.”

First Mid Bank & Trust is a $3.8 billion community-focused organization that provides a full suite of financial services including banking, wealth management, brokerage, ag services, and insurance through a network of locations throughout Illinois and Eastern Missouri and a loan production office in the greater Indianapolis area. Together, the First Mid team takes great pride in its work and its ability to serve customers well over the last 154 years.

At the ceremony, Fowler thanked the city of Alton, Giant City Properties, Jayne and John Simmons, and the team at First Mid Bank & Trust for helping make this facility happen. Those in attendance were excited about the changes at the Millers Mutual Building and are looking forward to the evolution of the building. Branch Manager Martha Schultz and her staff are eager to spread the word about this new facility and assist those in the Alton area.

First Mid Bank & Trust’s Alton center, 111 E. Fourth St., can be reached at (618) 619-1200 or firstmid.com. Lobby hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday, and closed Saturday and Sunday. Stay up to date with news and information by liking their Facebook Page @FirstMidBankTrustAlton.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

