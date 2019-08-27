RiverBend Growth Association cuts ribbon for new office of MillerKing LLC

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting at the new law offices of MillerKing LLC. They have revitalized the historic building that once housed Roosevelt Bank, and they are excited about the expansion and future of the firm in the greater Riverbend area as well as Central and Southern Illinois.

Will Miller, Patrick King, and Stephanie King founded a unique law firm with the goal to build an established firm that handles a variety of cases, with each attorney narrowly focusing and concentrating in limited areas of law. The attorneys have zeal to advocate for each client, build professional relationships, and give back to the community. The law firm strives to deliver quality, competent, assertive, and affordable legal representation while upholding the highest ethical standards of the profession.

At MillerKing LLC, the attorneys and team focus on the client and achieving the best result for each client. They concentrate and practice in personal injury, wrongful death, trial law, workers’ compensation, criminal defense, DUI and traffic, family law, estate planning, trusts, and probate. The firm offers legal consultations, case reviews, and meetings to existing and prospective clients to discuss a potential claim, case, or legal matter. The choice of an attorney is a highly important and vital decision, and the best way to judge the compatibility and suitability of an attorney is to meet in person to discuss the matter.

MillerKing Law Firm is at 2410 State St. in Alton. They can be reached by phone at (618) 462-8405, and their website is MillerKingLaw.com. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and by appointment only on evenings and weekends. To keep up to date with MillerKing Law Firm, visit the Facebook page.

For information about the RiverBend Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Watch the YouTube video

