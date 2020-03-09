RiverBend Growth Association cuts ribbon for The Shoppes at Beverly Farm

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the renovations at the Shoppes at Beverly Farm. The Shoppes at Beverly Farm is one of the best-kept secrets in the Riverbend. It is a gift and a resale shop, and a place to get coffee, specialty coffee drinks, and desserts.

The redesigned space is open and bright, allowing for a great shopping experience. Beverly Farm residents and employees work in The Shoppes. Allowing residents to learn life skills, and provides them with opportunities and challenges, within their functional capabilities. All proceeds from The Shoppes go directly to the Beverly Farm Foundation, which supports living arrangements, the medical clinic, developmental training, the recreation center, the I’m An Artist program, and more.

The resale shop at The Shoppes provides not only for the people who call Beverly Farm home but for the entire area as well. Women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing, shoes, books, toys, and more are all available. All items in the resale shop are donated. It is thanks to these generous donations that the resale shop can provide these items.

Open Monday-Saturday, the coffee shop offers an array of beverages. From locally packaged coffees to fountain soda, there is a beverage for everyone. They also offer delicious baked goods from their very own bakery as well as other local bakeries, soups and personal pizza. The coffee shop is open to the public, Beverly Farm residents, and employees of Beverly Farm.

Beverly Farm is a planned community that nearly 350 individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities call home. There are group homes and jobs, a recreation center with a pool and a full dining facility. There is an equestrian center, a pavilion, all kinds of activities, medical services, therapies, and much more, including The Shoppes. Cottages, group homes, apartments, and community-based options make up the landscape, people make it a home.

Beverly Farm’s address is 6301 Humbert Road in Godfrey. Contact them by phone at (618) 466-0367 or on their website www.beverlyfarm.org. The Shoppes are open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Stay up to date about what is happening at Beverly Farm by liking their Facebook page @BeverlyFarmFDN and The Shoppes Facebook page @theshoppesatbeverlyfarm.

