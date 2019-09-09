RiverBend Growth Association cuts ribbon for grand opening of San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey. Their approach to memory care promotes a sense of independence, well-being and security in an open environment that is safe but non-restrictive.

San Gabriel Memory Care residents continue their life’s journey in an environment that supports their continued health and well-being, as well as their experience of and enjoyment in life. Their building, programs, and staff are all focused entirely on memory care. They support their residents, whatever their current stage of functionality, to create days full of meaning and purpose. Their ongoing goal for each of their residents is growth. Through different activities, they encourage their residents to remain engaged mentally, physically, and socially, all pursuits which have been shown to slow decline and improve overall health.

San Gabriel Memory Care is family-owned and operated. John Dietzen and Carrie Dietzen are a brother-sister team, raised in a large family and instilled with a spirit of service. They have extended their sense of family to their business, developing senior living communities with a heart. Combined, the Dietzens have more than 20 years of experience in senior living. Their love of working with older adults through meaningful programs in a residential setting led them to establish San Gabriel Memory Care.

San Gabriel Memory Care in Godfrey is at 813 Lars Hoffman Crossing in Godfrey. They can be reached by phone at (618) 466-0600, and their website is www.sangabrielmemorycare.com. To keep up to date with San Gabriel Memory Care, visit them on Facebook at @SanGabrielGodfrey.

YouTube video

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter