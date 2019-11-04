RiverBend Growth Association cuts ribbon on Asbury Village

The RiverBend Growth Association, the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the Riverbend, hosted a ribbon-cutting for Asbury Village, 5201 Asbury Ave. in Godfrey, for their name change from United Methodist Village. Asbury Village better reflects their broad appeal to people of all faiths and backgrounds while honoring its Methodist history.

Along with a new name, Asbury Village also has completed renovations that include a new look for the community and extensive enhancements. They have created spaces for gathering with friends and neighbors, a new library, activity areas, cozy fireplace, coffee bar, and an art gallery that the residents curate. This community offers a lifestyle that is smart, secure, and creates a peace of mind knowing healthcare needs are covered, while living maintenance-free.

A nonprofit Life Plan Community, Asbury Village has been dedicated to serving seniors since 1997. The community offers a vibrant lifestyle with convenient services and amenities, enjoyable activities and a wide variety of residential choices. Residents have access to on-site healthcare, including rehabilitative therapies and assisted living, if needed. The patio villas, apartments and assisted living studios offer affordable monthly rental options with no entrance fee. Free-standing homes are also available. Asbury Village is open to everyone, regardless of faith.

Asbury Village can be reached at (618) 466-8662, and their website is asburyvillagegodfrey.com. Keep up to date with their projects, events, and activities by following them on Facebook at @AsburyVillage. Schedule a tour today to learn more about Asbury Village.

To contact the RiverBend Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

