RiverBend Growth Association names Andy’s Automotive its Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Andy’s Automotive as its Small Business of the Month for September.

Andy’s Automotive, 3001 Washington Ave. in Alton, has been proud to serve the Riverbend community with the utmost integrity for more than 45 years, and they intend to do so for many more years to come. Andy’s Automotive provides tires and wheels, regular maintenance and auto repair services, emissions testing, license plate renewal, auto body services, and more. As one of the leading auto body and auto repair shops in the Riverbend, all repair and mechanical services at Andy’s Automotive are performed by highly qualified mechanics.

No matter the vehicle, the mechanics and repair specialists at Andy’s Automotive strive to ensure it will be performing at its best before leaving one of the service bays. The auto repair and auto body shop is capable of servicing a variety of makes and models. The superior standards in auto body and repair show their mechanics always have the best interests of their customers in mind. The number one goal has always been complete satisfaction for their customers in the Riverbend and surrounding areas.

Andy’s Automotive’s new location at Homer Adams Parkway and Washington has undergone a lot of changes over the past year. Andy’s Automotive has consolidated their auto repair shop, auto body repair shop, tire store, and emissions testing to one location in Alton. The building has been upgraded with energy-efficient LED light fixtures, a 20-foot fan, a pair of 16-foot fans, oil-burning heaters, and refinished floors. Some customers have said they would have never thought that the building used to be a furniture store.

To contact Andy’s, call (618) 465-6272 for the tire center, (618) 465-7006 for the auto body center, or visit their website at gotoandys.com. Stay up to date with Andy’s Automotive by following their Facebook Page @andystireandauto.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

YouTube video

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter