RiverBend Growth Association names B&B Custom T’s & Gifts as its Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named B&B Custom T’s & Gifts as its Small Business of the Month for January.

Whether promoting a business, providing garments to employees and customers, or just finding that special gift for a family member, B&B Custom T’s & Gifts is ready to assist. With more than 30 years of experience, B&B Custom T’s & Gifts has the knowledge and experience necessary to meet customers’ needs. They offer a variety of products, including t-shirt printing, promotional products, banners, signs, plaques, trophies, window decals, photos on anything, business cards, mugs, and more.

B&B Custom T’s & Gifts started as a booth at the Alton Expo in 1989. After success at the Alton Expo, Kevan and Marsha Bennett moved the business into Alton Square Mall. From there they continued to expand their business and the services they offered. Now located at 2714 Corner Court in Alton, they have become a one-stop shop for gift and garment needs.

B&B Custom T’s & Gifts believes customer service is the key to a successful business. Their main goal is to provide a quality product for customers. Whether the order is for one product or one thousand, B&B Custom T’s & Gifts creates a top-quality product with outstanding customer service. They deliver a fun experience while forging relationships with their customers.

To learn more about the products and services offered by B&B Custom T’s & Gifts, visit www.bbteespromo.com. Visit their showroom in Alton or call (618) 463-0443. Make sure to stay up to date with what is happening at B&B Custom T’s & Gifts by following them on Facebook.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Watch the YouTube video

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter