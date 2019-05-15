RiverBend Growth Association names chiropractor Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named River Bend Chiropractic Center – Dr. Stephanie Monroe as its Small Business of the Month for May.

River Bend Chiropractic Center and Dr. Stephanie Monroe have served the Riverbend for more than 20 years by promoting wellness and the prevention of disease. Their friendly staff is highly trained to provide the highest level of care for their patients. Monroe and her staff have successfully treated thousands of patients with a welcoming atmosphere full of care and compassion.

Monroe provides quality care to all ages. Her specialty is in pediatric care, and she ensures that each patient is comfortable, no matter their age or condition. At River Bend Chiropractic Center, they educate their patients on how to live life to its full potential through good health, and they find that those dedicated to a good, healthy lifestyle get the best results.

Born and raised in the Riverbend, Monroe loves and values the community with her whole heart. She is an active board member of the RiverBend Growth Association, involved in fundraising for many local charities, and she supports many area schools and teams by donating her time and gifts. In 2016, she was honored to receive the YWCA Woman of Distinction Award that recognizes outstanding women leaders in the Riverbend community.

If you are interested about River Bend Chiropractic Center, Dr. Stephanie Monroe, or chiropractic care you can visit her website. She is at 3302 Godfrey Road in Godfrey. Her office number is (618) 467-2744. Stay up to date with what is going on at River Bend Chiropractic Center by following them on Facebook @riverbendchiropracticcenter.

Small businesses worthy of this honor can be nominated by using the form on growthassociation.com/page/recognitions-and-awards/.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

