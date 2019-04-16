RiverBend Growth Association names Grafton Winery & Brewhaus Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Grafton Winery & Brewhaus as its Small Business of the Month for April 2019.

Lori and Mike Nikonovich opened the business in December 2008 with a vision to grow. Since 2008, Grafton Winery & Brewhaus has done just that while continually winning distinguished awards. In 2013, the business expanded with an addition to the Brewhaus and also created the Confluence Patio, the covered patio on the west side of the building. In 2015, they expanded again with Grafton Winery the Vineyards, a more traditional winery setting with great views of the vineyard, lake, and the apple and peach orchards at Eckert’s Grafton Farm.

The Grafton Winery & Brewhaus recently was honored with the Trip Advisor Hall of Fame. They give credit for this distinction to their terrific staff that treats guests as though they are welcoming them into their own home. In 2018, they were awarded with the Illinois Made Certification by the Illinois Department of Tourism. They have been ranked as the third-largest winery by case production in the St. Louis region by the St. Louis Business Journal. They take pride in their products, and because of the vineyards they have been able to produce more wine, which allowed them to increase their wholesale wine distribution and craft beer production.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus takes pride in their community service and charitable contributions over the past 10 years. They represent a large geographic area in Illinois through partnerships with distributors, and they try to give back to all the areas they serve. They have donated their wine and hosted a wine-tasting for American Cancer Society and have donated wine for Beverly Farm’s Denim and Diamonds event. They have also donated the vineyards venue space annually for the Great Rivers Choral Society’s Dueling Piano Fundraiser, and worked in partnership with the Riverbend Parrot Head Club Trivia Night Fundraiser for Got My Six, which supplies support dogs for veterans. Lori Nikonovich formerly volunteered with the RiverBend Growth Association as an ambassador, and Mike recently finished his second term as a board member for the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau. They are members of the Grafton Chamber of Commerce and the Illinois Grape Growers & Vintners Alliance.

Grafton Winery & Brewhaus is located at 300 W. Main St. in Grafto. Grafton Winery the Vineyards is located at 21028 Eckert Orchard Road in Grafton. For more information, call (618) 786-3001 or visit thegraftonwinery.com. Make sure to stay up to date with their latest news by following them on Facebook (@GraftonWinery) or Instagram (@graftonwinery).

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit the website or call (618) 467-2280.

