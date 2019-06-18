RiverBend Growth Association names Williams Office Products June’s Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Williams Office Products Inc., 500 E. Broadway in Alton, its Small Business of the Month for June 2019.

Williams Office Products Inc. is a full-line office equipment, furniture, and supply retailer founded by Jack Williams in 1953. They have served the Riverbend business community for more than 60 years with an extensive line of office automation equipment, office furnishings, and stationary supplies. Jack Williams is retired, but the business remains a family-owned and -operated entity with second and third generation owners. They sell, install, and maintain the merchandise you want to make your office environment both functional and comfortable.

Williams Office Products Inc.’s mission and vision are providing a great workplace for their employees and their families, as well as offering great service to their loyal customers. They strongly believe in commitment to local businesses. They always emphasize, “Buying local to support our community,” and they follow through with that themselves. They have sponsored or donated to many local organizations, including Riverbend Head Start, Senior Services Plus, Boys & Girls Club of Alton, OSF Saint Anthony’s Health Center, Madison County Child Advocacy Center, Simmons Foundation, Mustache March (Back the Blue), and many other organizations.

The business carries major and respected name brands, including: Sharp, Hewlett Packard, Brother, Samsung, Lexmark, GBC, and Fellows. They stay well-stocked on supplies and parts for these brands so they can guarantee their availability. Williams Office Products Inc. also has the ability to serve food service needs by offering products from Boardwalk, such as food preparation supplies, cups and lids, dinnerware, napkins, cutlery, straws and stirrers, catering and take-out, and other sustainable products.

For more information, call (618) 462-1079 and visit their website.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Watch YouTube video here

