RiverBend Growth Association welcomes new members

RiverBend Growth Association

The RiverBend Growth Association announces its new members:

Ambit Energy

Consultant Sue Thomas Sr.

(618) 980-2725

suethomas.energy526.com

Servicing both residential and commercial accounts, Ambit Energy is one of the 35-plus companies you can choose from as your electric supply provider (rate/kwh) on your Ameren bill. Ambit’s rates are competitive (usually lowest). Satisfaction is guaranteed. Currently doing business in 16 states, Japan and Canada, Ambit Energy is ranked No. 1 in customer satisfaction with JD Powers & Assoc, A+ with BBB, No. 16 Direct Selling Company Worldwide and debuted in the No. 1 position with Inc. 500 in its fourth year. Ambit offers savings to customers and an income opportunity to consultants.

Excel Home Solar

Vice President Christopher Hess

3 Airport Plaza, Suite A

Bethalto IL 62010-1782

(618) 717-0585

excelhomesolar.com

Excel Home Solar is a family-owned company based out of St. Petersburg, Fla. It has been in the electric and natural gas deregulation business in Illinois for 20 years and in solar for 3 years. It came to Illinois in 2017 because of the incredible incentive Ameren pays to consumers for installing solar. It employs 20 people from the Bethalto area, Alton and beyond. Call Chris or Nikki at the Bethalto office at (618) 717-0585 to learn more.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the 12 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter