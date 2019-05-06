Rolling away: Skateway open for business in Pontoon Beach

× Expand photo by Jeff Helmkamp

Mark and Kate Hannah opened a new roller-skating rink on April 15 in Pontoon Beach.

It took them 643 miles and 8 months to do it.

“It’s been a long journey,” Mark said.

The Hannahs moved from Dallas last summer to reopen a skating rink that has been closed for many years. They named it Skateway.

“It’s great for the area,” Pontoon Beach Mayor Mike Pagano said. “I hope all of the communities can prosper from it in sending their kids there.”

The skating rink used to be called Stardust, then it was changed to Funtown before it closed. Pagano remembers hanging out at the rink when he was in elementary school in the 1970s.

“Every weekend, my mom would drop us off there, and we had a blast,” he said. “I remember back in the day we had a fiberglass blue plastic floor, then it went to a wooden floor. That’s what kids did on the weekends. It was sad when it was closed down. It changed owners a couple of times.”

Skateway is open Tuesday through Sunday. The rink has a large disco ball, concession stand, prize area and DJ booth. The grand opening is scheduled at the end of May.

“Our whole life has changed within a year,” Mark said. “I was running a skating rink in Dallas and we really felt like God wanted us to have our own rink. We shared that with our family. We started casually looking for one and I remember looking all over the United States just for one. We weren’t specifically looking at Pontoon Beach. We were looking all over the United States.”

Mark said he and Kate had looked at Stopkoette’s Super Skate in Granite City before finding out there was a vacant rink in Pontoon Beach.

“This skating rink wasn’t on the market as a skating rink, so it never hit any of my filters,” the co-owner said. “So I never knew about this place. What got us up here was we looked at Stopkoette’s. As we were leaving Stopkoette’s, my wife got a phone call from her sister who lives in Maryville and she said that one of her colleagues said that they knew about this place and it was for sale.”

The owners started work on the skating rink in August. The place had no electricity until January.

“It was all done by one family by hand,” Mark said.

The rink was open during the spring break period for Granite City area students. Ella Forrester, a fourth-grader from Mitchell Elementary, said she was impressed when she first starting going there April 17.

“I’m actually excited because it’s bigger and I like it better,” she said.

Mark said he plans to add an indoor playground for children 5 and younger and a patio area for adults.

“Seeing it all done, it’s very rewarding,” he said. “It was a lot of work and it was really hard. But it was really cool to see the community get behind it. We had a lot of positive feedback, responses and comments throughout the whole journey.”

Hours of operation

Tuesday: 8-11 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon-8:30 p.m.

Thursday: Noon-7 p.m.

Friday: 7-11 p.m.

Saturday: Noon-11 p.m.

Sunday: 1-6 p.m.

Contact information

(618) 501-1037 and (469) 463-6323

stlskateway.com

facebook.com/stlskateway/

