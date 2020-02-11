Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic celebrates 60th anniversary

Dykeman

Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic, 33 E. Airline Drive in East Alton, is proudly celebrating 60 years of service to the community.

Designed and built by Dr. L.L. Hertenstein, Rosewood Chiropractic Clinic opened its doors to patients in 1960. Chiropractic physician Dr. Samuel G. Brinkley purchased the clinic in 1977. In 2004, Brinkley retired after providing excellent chiropractic care for more than 27 years. After graduating from Logan College of Chiropractic in 2003, Dr. Andy Dykeman acquired the practice from Brinkley and is now the sole proprietor.

Dykeman is only the third doctor who has owned the clinic since 1960.

“Dr. Hertenstein wouldn’t be able to recognize the ‘business’ of chiropractic anymore,” Dykeman said. “Although research has proven the efficacy of conservative chiropractic care, the current model of healthcare has made running a clinic quite a challenge, to say the least. But I still love coming into work every day and treating my patients. That makes it all worthwhile.”

Rosewood Chiropractic is at 33 E. Airline Drive in East Alton. For more information, call (618) 259-2676.

