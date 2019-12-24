SBDC supports Tiny’s Party Rental opening in Edwardsville

Tiny’s Party Rental LLC, a family-owned party rental business, is now serving the Edwardsville area.

Owners Andrew and Maria Acheson have worked with the Illinois Small Business Development Center for the Metro East at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and Business Specialist Marti Wieland since July to achieve their dream of opening a community-oriented business.

Tiny’s Party Rental works to provide complete party rental needs, including tents, tables and chairs, patio/outdoor heaters, and sound systems. Their rentals serve all special occasions, such as weddings, graduation and birthday parties.

The Achesons believed the party rental business would be a great way to get more involved in the Edwardsville area.

The SBDC provided assistance with licensing and securing requirements to open the business.

“Marti is quite knowledgeable. She was always there to help, pointing us in the right direction and sharing helpful information,” Andrew said.

The Achesons are hopeful that success will lead to a full-time operation. Currently, the home-based business is delivery and pick-up only.

“I am especially thankful for the constant support of my wife and children,” Andrew said. “I wouldn’t be able to do this without my family.”

For more information, contact Tiny’s Party Rental at (618) 307-5665 and tinyspartyrentals@gmail.com, or visit Facebook, @Tinyspartyrentalbusiness, or Yelp at Tiny’s Party Rental.