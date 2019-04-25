Scales and tails

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone The Tye-Dyed Iguana co-owner Matt Smallheer

Have you ever wanted a pet that’s scaly, eight-legged or finned? If so, The Tye-Dyed Iguana is here to help.

The exotic pet shop in Fairview Heights sells reptiles, arachnids, fish, and all the supplies needed for them.

The store opened on April 1, 2006, and is coming up on its 13th anniversary. It is owned by Matt Smallheer and his wife, Stephanie. Matt and Stephanie were only 23 and 21 when they opened their own business.

Opening the store on April Fools’ Day might seem like bad luck, but this was intentional.

“I got my graduate degree from SIUE,” Matt Smallheer said. “My degree is in speech communication. My senior project took place on an April Fools’ Day. It was just shy of a catastrophe, which is why we opened on April Fools’ Day — I felt it was a good tribute to, one year prior, me nearly failing.”

The Smallheers opened the shop because they are passionate about exotic animals and felt they could provide a business that was lacking in the area.

“We owned an iguana named Zeus. It was something we were always into, but there was no solid source in the area,” he said. “It was a passion through college, and we wanted to seize the opportunity while we were young and to try our hand at it. Lo and behold, it worked, and here we are 13 years later.”

The store has about 80 animals between its reptile, amphibian and arachnid selections. These include a large variety of lizards, snakes, frogs, turtles, tarantulas, scorpions, and centipedes.

Three or four years ago, they added tropical and freshwater fish to the lineup. The store houses 30 aquariums with 100 to 150 species of fish.

“On the fish end, we have really basic stuff to more advanced stuff,” Matt said. “I think one of the cooler ones we have is an electric catfish. It’s exactly like it sounds. If you touch it, it shocks you.”

The store also holds events like a snake school, birthday parties and a summer camp.

“Snake school is kind of what it sounds like — it’s an after-school activity for kids that want to further their learning in this area,” he said. “It’s to train the future of our industry.”

A more exotic experience is offered for birthday parties, with live animal demonstrations either in-store or at your home.

The summer camp is an in-store, five-day event that features hands-on education and demonstrations. Children will learn about animals and make crafts.

Going forward, the Smallheers are looking at adding even more variety to their store with birds and other small animals.

The Tye-Dyed Iguana will have its second annual Eggcellent Celebration from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at 1905 W. Highway 50. The free event will feature activities such as face-painting, egg-decorating, a visit from the Easter bunny, and an in-store scavenger hunt.

For more information, call (618) 624-8003 or visit the Facebook page or website.

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Display-only tortoises

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Indonesian blue tongue skink

× Expand photo by Taylor Crone Fire eel