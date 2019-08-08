Scheffel Boyle CPAs announces 25 promotions

Scheffel Boyle CPAs announced the recent promotion of 25 professionals throughout its seven offices. 

“On behalf of our firm, we’d like to wish all those who were promoted the best of luck in their new roles,” a press release states.

Manager

Crystal Bock, CPA 

Supervisor

Jason Grunlund, CPA 

Christopher Sobrino, CPA 

Senior accountant

Patrick Meyer, CPA 

Taylor Jarvis, CPA 

Andrew Patterson 

Nick Hoff, CPA 

Kayla Ervin 

Katelin Feldman 

Travis Wellen, CPA 

Noah Feldmeier, CPA 

Chad Frerichs, CPA 

Michael Kanallakan, CPA 

Semi-senior accountant

Kyle Moist 

Matt Caraway 

Alyssa Kelsey 

Kara Evans 

Aaron Schumacher 

Chloe Brock 

Lauren Nettles 

Alex Stoff, CPA 

Julia Billhartz 

Jordan Vonder Haar 

Accounting Supervisor

Kayla Mitchell 