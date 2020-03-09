Serenity Title & Escrow Ltd. is RiverBend Growth Association’s Small Business of the Month

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Serenity Title & Escrow Ltd. as its Small Business of the Month for March.

Since 2002, the team at Serenity Title & Escrow has dedicated themselves to giving every one of their customers the sense of security necessary to turn a house into a home or a site into a headquarters. Locally owned, they do all of their work in-house and are committed to making sure all parties leave satisfied with their service. The highly qualified team provides quality, accurate service to make the transaction smooth and successful.

Serenity Title offers superior real estate title services to Realtors, lenders, and customers near their business places and homes. As an independent agent of First American Title Insurance Co. and Chicago Title Insurance Co., it benefits from the strength and security of two of the largest title insurance underwriters. The team at Serenity Title believes in continuing education by taking advantage of webinars and offsite education opportunities. Two of the team members have obtained certifications from the Illinois Land Title Association.

The mission of Serenity Title is to keep offering great service to the community and keeping business local. They are ardent supporters of the community, donating to nonprofits and sponsoring community events. In the last year, they have supported Mustache March, the YWCA Women of Distinction, Alton High Athletics, and others. Their team members volunteer with organizations such as Mustache March, Bethalto Boys and Girls Club, the Greater Gateway Association of Realtors, and other local organizations.

Serenity Title & Escrow, 112 W. Homer Adams Parkway in Alton, has an additional location in Bethalto at 705 Kansas, Suite B. The Alton office can be reached at (618) 466-4400, and the Bethalto office is (618) 377-4440. To learn more about Serenity Title, visit serentitytitle.com. Keep up to date with what they have going on by following them on Facebook @SerenityTitle.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

You Tubevideo: https://youtu.be/qdPYKRFvWrQ

