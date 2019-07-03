Sherry’s Snacks branches out to Edwardsville

× Expand Photo by Melissa Meske Customers at the Sherry's Snacks location in Alton

Sherry’s Snacks will open its second retail candy store in the Metro East.

Sherry’s Snacks is a vintage candy store that features a wide variety of gummy bears, taffy, chocolate, ice cream, floats, and more. The new location at 220 N. Main St. in Edwardsville, formerly SOURCE Juicery, is next to Sgt. Peppers in downtown Edwardsville.

Originator Kyle Hulker created Sherry’s Snacks because of all the fond memories he had from visiting candy stores as a child. He named the store after his best friend and mother, Sherry. The first Sherry’s Snacks opened on 2500 College Ave. in Alton about two years ago and the demand has been so great, a second location in the Metro East was needed.

“Walking into Sherry’s is like taking a step back to a simpler time,” a press release from partners Justin Sandbach and Eric Scroggins states. “It’s important to us that we create an atmosphere that is fun and inviting for the whole community.”

The Edwardsville grand opening from July 5-7 will feature 10 percent off the regular retail price of everything in store.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter