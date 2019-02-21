Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder makes 40 Under Forty list

Bill Barrett (314) 223 9643 Simmons Law Offices Dhar

Suvir Dhar, a Simmons Hanly Conroy shareholder focusing on mesothelioma litigation, has been named to the St. Louis Business Journal’s 40 Under Forty list for 2019.

“The firm is very proud of the work Suvir has done and continues to do both in and out of the courtroom,” Simmons Hanly Conroy Chairman John Simmons said. “His dedication to our clients and commitment to serving those in need directly reflects our values. He is well-deserving of this honor and we are proud to have him on our side.”

Since 1995, the St. Louis Business Journal has annually recognized 40 individuals younger than 40 who are both leaders in their industries and making a significant impact in their communities. This year’s recipients were featured in the Feb. 8 edition of the weekly business newspaper and honored at an awards dinner Feb. 13 at the St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel.

Dhar was recognized for both his professional and community leadership. Since joining Simmons Hanly Conroy in 2010, Dhar has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of clients and families affected by asbestos-related diseases. He works closely with his clients to be their most effective legal advocate and feels the relationships he forms with clients and their families are the most rewarding part of his job.

Outside of the office, Dhar volunteers his time with The Little Bit Foundation and is a board member for both De La Salle Middle School and the United Way, Southwest Illinois Division. In the past, he also volunteered with the Legal Services of Eastern Missouri. For close to 10 years, he has helped organize the Simmons Family Foundation’s Adopt a Family efforts, last year raising $7,000 and helping 65 people. He also helps organize an annual cigar dinner that benefits a variety of charities.

In past years, both Simmons and Managing Shareholder Michael Angelides have been named to the prestigious 40 Under Forty list.

Dhar received his law degree from Oklahoma City University School of Law and his bachelor of science from William Jewel College.





