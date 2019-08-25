Six new accountants join Scheffel Boyle CPAs

× Expand Alde, Boschert, Livvix, Messer, Phelps, Radake

Scheffel Boyle CPAs announced the addition of six accountants to its growing team. The firm welcomed the new staffers to its Alton, Edwardsville, Belleville, Highland, and Columbia offices, with plans for more growth later this year.

The additions include Southern Illinois University Edwardsville graduates Sydney Boschert, Megan Messer, and Madeline Livvix; and Lindenwood University graduates Eric Radake and Rachel Alde. Most of them completed Scheffel Boyle’s FOCUS Internship program in the spring semester of 2019 and will now continue their careers as the newest staff accountants of the 100-plus-employee public accounting firm. Paige Phelps was also hired on as a semi-senior accountant and joins the firm with two years of public accounting experience.

With seven offices throughout Southern Illinois, Scheffel Boyle is recognized as one of the largest CPA firms in the St. Louis region. During tax season each year, the firm offers the FOCUS Internship program to local accounting students hoping to get a glimpse into the public accounting industry. Scheffel Boyle also hires several new full-time staff members each year to better accommodate their growing client needs.

The internship program gives local accounting students the opportunity to begin their careers with a long-standing, reputable CPA firm. Students who are accepted into the program receive extensive training and real-world experience during the firm’s busiest time – tax season. In addition, each intern is entered into a mentor program to walk them through training measures and best practices. The paid internship program receives hundreds of applicants each year from colleges throughout both Illinois and Missouri.

Scheffel Boyle also has career opportunities available to both recent college graduates and experienced accounting professionals. To learn more about available opportunities and the benefits of joining the Scheffel Boyle team, visit the careers section of their website, www.scheffelboyle.com.

