Source Juicery moves into remodeled location

Source Juicery has a new home.

Last Friday, Edwardsville’s growing cold-pressed juice and smoothie restaurant moved into a newly remodeled building at 228 N. Main Street, just four doors down from the previous location. The new space, formerly occupied by Laurie’s Place, gives Source a larger kitchen and additional parking options for customers.

Now entering its fourth year in business, Source made a name for itself as a destination for cold-pressed juice, homemade smoothies and smoothie bowls, and healthy food options packaged to-go.

Owners Michelle Motley and Chrissy Stevens said interest in clean eating has grown since they first opened their doors, with people now regularly coming from surrounding communities and St. Louis. Source’s retail space has increased by 700 square feet, but Motley said the more important addition is an expanded kitchen that allows the Source team to operate more efficiently.

“We considered opening a drive-through but wanted to stay on Main Street,” Motley said. “With the parking lot right next to us, customers can now place orders online in advance for pickup.”

The expanded space is also allowing Source to introduce new menu items, including introduce gluten-free waffles and gluten-free avocado toast. “We have such a fun mix of customers,” Stevens, also Source’s chef, said. “We love introducing new items and hearing what they think.”

Source uses all fresh fruits and vegetables in its juices, smoothies and food, which includes a mix of breakfast and lunch items. Motley said not being a chain restaurant helps she and Stevens stay flexible and respond to local interests.

“When we added smoothie bowls to the menu in 2017, customers let us know how much they love them, so we’re constantly offering new recipes,” Stevens said.

Their latest smoothie bowl invention was the Mocha Java Smoothie Bowl, made with banana, espresso hazelnut granola, coconut, almond butter, vanilla, cacao and Goshen coffee.

Celery juice recently became popular via Instagram and other social media recently, with health “influencers” and celebrities sharing photos of their juice and citing its ability to reduce inflammation. Source introduced its own brand of cold-pressed celery juice in December, and the juice has been in high demand since.

“Our mission is to make healthy eating convenient and delicious, and we are so excited to share this new space and experience with our customers and the community,” Motley said.

Source Juicery is open 6:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and until 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday.

