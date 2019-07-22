Star Memorial Pet Crematory earns RiverBend Growth Association’s Small Business of the Month award

The RiverBend Growth Association has named Star Memorial Pet Crematory as its Small Business of the Month for June.

James Owens purchased Star Memorial Pet Crematory in 2017 from his parents, Robert and Patricia Owens, owners of Rowens Kennels. This family-owned and -operated business was established in 1986 as an affiliate of Rowens Kennels. Star Memorial Pet Crematory, 2400 Owens Lane in Brighton, has been a leader in the pet cremation industry for the Riverbend for 33 years.

Caring for animals when they are here and when they have passed is what Star Memorial Pet Crematory and Rowens Kennels do best. Pets are an important part of life and family. The care that you provide during their life should be carried through their time of death. Star Memorial Pet Crematory will assist you with those arrangements through an alternative means of final disposition and cremation. This is accomplished in a clean, sanitary and modern facility utilizing intense heat and flame, thus returning the body to its original elements.

Star Memorial Pet Crematory believes in fair pricing and choices for all. They offer individual private, individual semi-private, and communal cremations. They also carry their signature designed wood urns and paw-print pewter urns. Well known and respected by veterinary clinics and pet owners alike, Star Memorial Pet Crematory has a clean, modern facility with many years of experience that sets them apart from others in their industry.

Hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For meetings outside of office hours, contact them for an appointment. For more information, call (618) 372-3433 or visit the website.

Do you know a small business worthy of this honor? Nominate them by using the form on this page.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the chamber of commerce and economic development organization for the communities known as the Riverbend. For more information, visit growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

