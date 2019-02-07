State Farm program aims to connect customers and businesses

Wilson

Karen Wilson State Farm Insurance is trying to connect State Farm customers to local businesses through Community Offers, a free program that helps promote products and services. This is a way to connect brands to 17 million State Farm customers at no additional cost, focusing on helping businesses increase traffic while building loyalty to State Farm.

The program will share money-saving offers from local and national merchants with State Farm customers. Signup is available at st8.fm/merchantenroll.

“You can create almost any type of offer that you think your customer would value most,” a press release states. “That could be offering a percentage off, buy one get one promotions, or specific saving. With these possibilities, you can create new traffic through your business, and maybe get new loyal customers who wouldn’t have shopped with you otherwise. This is an innovative new program that costs you nothing, and can help build your brand.”

For more information, call Karen Wilson State Farm at (618) 466-5774, visit the office at 225 Tolle Lane in Godfrey, or go to the website.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter