Stop and smell the roses

photo by Theo Tate Judi Knapp poses with one of her roses at the August Garden/Revival shop in Granite City.

Eight years ago, Judi Knapp wanted to open a florist and home decor shop in downtown Granite City.

Her second husband, Michael, a Granite City native who has since passed away, loved the idea.

“When he was a child, it was booming down here,” Knapp said. “There were shops everywhere, brick and mortar, mom-and-pop type shops, a lot of businesses and several movie theaters. You either do one or two things — you let it go and it becomes nothing or you do something about it. When we discussed the opening here, he was very much for that.”

So Knapp opened the August Garden/Revival, which sells flowers and new, vintage gift and home decor items. The store, at 1300 Niedringhaus Ave., was named after the revitalization of downtown Granite City and Knapp’s love of rebuilding old furniture.

“Everybody’s welcome here,” Knapp said. “I always told my girls that my whole journey in business whether we were in Edwardsville or wherever we were, I want you to treat every customer like they’re my grandma and grandpa.”

Knapp made a nine-minute testimonial during the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast at the St. Gregory Armenian Community Center on March 5. She shared her testimony with the audience about the growth of her shop as well as her troubled life that included a divorce from her first husband, a cocaine addiction and the grieving of the passings of her mother, father and second husband.

The owner, who is from Edwardsville, said she decided to turn her life around while visiting her father in a hospital years ago.

“When I was just there listening to the respirator in that room that night, I came back to the Lord,” she said. “I told my dad that night, ‘I know you’re tired and if you need to go, I promise you I’ll see you over there. We’ll both be together at the feet of Jesus.’ It was just like the room opened up and Heaven opened.”

Knapp also owned a floral shop in Edwardsville for many years before it closed in 2016.

“One of the local attorneys was buying up a lot of downtown Edwardsville and he approached my landlord, who I had for 18 years, and said he wanted to buy the building,” Knapp said. “As things happened, I had opportunities to stay, but I always felt when my season was up because at this point, Michael had passed away and I had two stores. I always felt that when my season was up that God would let me know. So I made the decision that Revival and the August Garden would be roomies. They would be joined in this location.”

Knapp said Brenda Whitaker, who owns Novel Idea Bookstore & More and the Garden Gate Tea Room, influenced her to open a store in the downtown area.

“I had my business in Edwardsville on Main Street for approximately 18 years, and she said, ‘There’s a building available and I really want you thinking about coming back to Granite City,’” she said.

The building had housed a men’s clothing store and a power company before August Garden/Revival opened in 2011.

“We have 5,000 square feet, which is really good because in Edwardsville, our shop was much smaller,” Knapp said. “With the antiques and the repurposing of the furniture, that gives us a lot more space. We’re closer to our St. Louis clients and we’re on contract with several hotels and corporations in St. Louis, so it’s amazing.”

