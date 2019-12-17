Stuart urges support for local businesses on Granite City visit

× Expand State Rep. Katie Stuart (middle) and Rep. Monica Bristow (left) talk with Cotton’s Ace employee, Amy, and store owner, Tom Cotton, at the new Granite City location.

Affirming her support for small businesses and local retailers, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) visited the new Granite City location for Cotton’s Ace, a locally owned franchise of Ace Hardware stores.

“It was a great opportunity to tour the new Cotton’s Ace Hardware in Granite City, a business that is hiring within the community and investing in our area,” Stuart said. “After many businesses moved out of the area, Cotton’s Ace Hardware is planting roots here and already going above and beyond to meet home improvement shoppers’ needs.”

Stuart regularly visits local businesses to learn more about their goals and operations and to get input on legislation affecting the business community. The Cotton’s Ace in Granite City is the largest and newest location of a 12-store franchise in the Southern Illinois and St. Louis metro region. Stuart visited the location along with state Rep. Monica Bristow to understand the challenges of opening a new business in Granite City.

“Thank you to the employees and owner of Cotton’s Ace Hardware for a great tour and for investing in Granite City,” Stuart said. “I encourage everyone to visit new local and small businesses to do their holiday preparation and gift-buying.”

