Stuart visits Holt Shoe Shop in Granite City

× Expand State Rep. Katie Stuart (left) talks with Holt Shoe Shop owner Brian Smith about running a local shoe store and repair shop.

To learn more about obstacles for local business owners, state Rep. Katie Stuart (D-Edwardsville) recently visited Holt Shoe Shop in Granite City.

“Visiting Holt Shoe Shop was a great opportunity to better understand their work and impact on the local community in Granite City,” Stuart said. “Small business like Holt help to build the local economy and invest in the community.”

Stuart regularly visits local and small businesses to learn about their operation and the obstacles of the business community. Holt Shoe Shop is a locally owned shoe store that has served the Granite City community for the last 50 years.

“I would like to thank Holt Shoe Shop for their continued commitment to serve residents in Granite City and the surrounding area,” Stuart said. “Our small business owners work hard to keep downstate communities strong and vibrant.”

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter