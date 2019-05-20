Tattoo artist and designer draws inspiration from steampunk

× Expand photo by Denny Patterson Tattoo artist Jason Brooks (seated) with Denny and Leesa Winn, owners of Denwinn Art and Design, 1410 Niedringhaus Ave. in the back

Granite City artist Denny Winn worked at the popular Flame N Don’s Tattoo & Piercing Shops for 15 years. After the business closed, Winn decided to open his own.

With the help of his wife, Leesa, and fellow tattoo artist Jason Brooks, they opened Denwinn Art and Design, 1410 Niedringhaus Ave., in the back.

“I have been tattooing for almost 20 years,” Winn said. “When Flame N Don’s closed down, I just always wanted my own place and thought what a good time to give it a whirl.”

Denwinn Art and Design opened July 13, 2018. The shop specializes in tattoos and coverups, but Winn is a jack-of-all-trades. The shop does not do piercings.

“I do a little bit of everything,” Winn said. “I make and design vinyl signs, I do airbrush, blacksmithing — pretty much anything anybody wants. I did the lettering for Jerry’s Cafeteria’s jeep, and I did the banner for a school’s baseball team called The Tribe. That is why I call this place art and design instead of tattoo parlor, because that is not all I do. A lot of people will call me if they want something designed, and if I can’t do it, I will figure it out.”

When customers first walk into the shop, they instantly see how Denwinn Art and Design stands out. Winn wanted to give off a steampunk vibe.

“Look around,” he said. “That is basically the best I can tell you. My point is, people that are waiting should be just as excited as everybody else. There is a lot of neat stuff here to look at. At least that is what I have been told. I have always been into steampunk, and what better way to have an excuse to make steampunk stuff than to have to do it for work?”

As for business, both Denny and Leesa say it has been decent but could be better.

“The biggest challenge is the fact that we are located in the back, down the alleyway,” Leesa said. “When you tell people you are in the back, it’s like no one wants to get a tattoo in the alley. That just sounds bad. You can show all the pictures you want, but we need a space with a front walk-in and big windows. A lot of people still do not know where we are.”

“If something better comes up, we will look at it, but until then, we are here in the alley,” Denny added.

For those who have utilized the shop’s services, there has been nothing but positive feedback. Granite City resident Jessie Midden says she will not go anywhere else for her tattoos.

“Denny and Jason are amazing artists,” she said. “Their shop is great, and they do wonderful work. I would highly recommend checking them out.”

Prices are about the same as other tattoo shops, but Winn charges a $60 minimum.

“We generally stick in the neighborhood of $100-$150 an hour, but both Jason and I are pretty quick, so we try to stay away from by the hour,” Winn said. “It all depends on the tattoo. We do have specials like Friday the 13 deals. Our grand opening was on a Friday the 13th, so we had $25 tattoos on a selection of designs to pick from. We had over 150 tattoos that day. We worked from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m.”

The shop also did a toy drive before Christmas. Denny and Leesa say they hope to continue the drive every year.

“You can pay $25 from our selection or bring in a toy,” Leesa said. “The cash and toys were donated to a family that we picked, and they got a whole bunch of brand-new toys for their kids for Christmas. We had a great turnout.”

For more information, contact Winn by phone at (618) 477-3861 or like and follow their Facebook page.

