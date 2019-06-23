The big 3-0: Kyle’s Baseball Cards still enjoying success in Granite City

× Expand photo by Theo Tate Kyle Claxton poses next to his store, Kyle’s Baseball Cards, at 3801 Nameoki.

Kyle’s Baseball Cards was feeling the blues on June 14.

The St. Louis Blues, that is.

Two days after the hockey team won its first Stanley Cup championship, the baseball card shop at 3801 Nameoki Road got a large shipment of Blues Stanley Cup merchandise.

“We knew we had business, that’s for sure,” owner Kyle Claxton said. “The Blues are very popular. We always sell a lot of Blues stuff. The fans around here are very loyal, anyway. They love the Blues. When they win, it sure helps.”

Claxton is also thrilled the Blues’ championship happened a month before his shop’s 30th anniversary. Kyle’s was open for business on July 28, 1989.

“It’s really fun coming up at our 30th anniversary,” Claxton said. “It’s pretty neat and exciting.”

The owner is still figuring out plans for the store’s 30-year anniversary.

“We’ll probably have some sale,” he said. “I’m not sure exactly what we’re going to do yet, but it’s getting close, so we have to plan something. The end of the school year, which is April and May, is so busy for us.”

Since the shop’s opening, St. Louis has celebrated four sports championships. The others are the Cardinals’ 2006 and 2011 World Series championships and the Rams’ Super Bowl title in the 1999 season. Claxton said any time a St. Louis team wins a title, it draws big business for his shop.

“Every time a local team wins, it’s always big stuff,” he said.

Before Claxton started his business, he was an avid baseball card collector. He first started collecting when he was a boy in 1976.

Shortly after graduating from Granite City High School in 1989, Claxton opened his shop as a way to pay for his tuition at SIUE.

“That time, it didn’t take a whole lot of money to open up a sports card business because I had a lot of stuff already on hand and I worked really hard in the summer and got it open in the summer right after high school,” Claxton said. “The business was to pay for college. Going into college, I was looking into political science and different things like that. I wasn’t sure exactly what I was going to do. It has evolved over time.”

Now, the shop has a large inventory of baseball cards, comic books and memorabilia and it makes trophies, plaques and awards. During its 30-year run, the store had worked with organizations such as the Illinois Department of Transportation, the U.S. Marshals Service in St. Louis, the Granite City Police Department, and the Secret Service.

Kyle’s was housed in three locations in Granite City before relocating to its current address in 2002.

“What I remember back in the early 1990s, there seems to be a baseball card shop or two popping up every few years and they didn’t last long,” said Granite City resident Tallin Curran, a customer for almost 30 years. “A year or two at the most and they were gone, and (Kyle’s) is still there. You go in there and he has a massive inventory. He’s got loyal customers. A lot of people who haven’t been in there for a long time are pleasantly surprised when they walk in and see what he has going.”

Party like it’s 1989

George H.W. Bush was president of the United States

The collapse of the Berlin Wall and the Loma Prieta earthquake hitting San Francisco were among the big news stories

Price of gas was 97 cents

Oakland A’s (MLB), San Francisco 49ers (NFL), Detroit Pistons (NBA) and Calgary Flames (NHL) won championships

“The Cosby Show” was the No. 1-rated television show

“Toy Soldiers” by Martika topped the music charts when Kyle’s Baseball Cards opened for business on July 28, 1989

