The family business: Madison County Liquidators enjoying success in Metro East

× Expand Madison County Liquidators is a family-owned business in Pontoon Beach. Staff members are (from left) George Roethemeyer, Owen Roethemeyer, Cindy Brown, Lauren Roethemeyer and Eric Mitchell.

Cindy Brown and George Roethemeyer decided to try something new a year ago.

The mother and son duo wanted to open a liquidation store.

“We both needed something different because she was doing a trucking thing and it was slowing down, and I was doing knockerball and it was slowing down,” Roethemeyer said.

Brown and Roethemeyer opened Madison County Liquidators in January 2018. So far, the family-owned business has been successful, attracting numerous Metro East customers.

“We have a really good business,” Brown said.

The store first opened at the garage of Brown’s home in Keyesport, near Carlyle Lake, before later moving to 4140 Pontoon Road.

“We’ve got a good relationship with Pontoon,” Brown said. “We do a lot for the community. We’re a small family business, so we need all of the help that we can get. We like people to know that we’re here.”

Roethemeyer said there are plans of opening a second store in Dupo.

“We’re going to do a similar kind of thing there, but it will be more of a resale shop,” he said.

Brown said the store drew huge turnouts on its first days of business at Keyesport. Back then, the shop was called Keyesport Liquidators.

“We would park our vehicles sideways across the driveway because we had a big concrete driveway,” she said. “It didn’t matter. They didn’t quit coming. They would come until nightfall.”

So the owners immediately moved the store to Pontoon Beach and changed its name to Madison County Liquidators.

“It was empty and George knew the people there,” Brown said. “We called and met the old man out here and we rented it from him.”

Madison County Liquidators sells electronics, toys, furniture and appliances. Brown said the store gets its merchandise from a liquidation center.

“We don’t get to pick what we get,” she said. “We just get a 53-foot semi dropped at our back door. Then, we sort it and price it and obviously, there is some stuff we have to throw away and there is some stuff we’re able to put outside for 50 cents for people who really need it and don’t care if it’s a little messed up. We test everything and make sure everything is functional and then we put it out.”

The store also donates about 500 items a month. Last year, it donated six new ping pong tables to the Granite City High School physical education department.

“They were very useful and we seriously appreciated it because we use them constantly,” GCHS physical education teacher Ginger Harrison said. “They’re really nice tables. For them to donate those, it really helped our P.E. program and the kids at school. It was a really big deal.”

Harrison said she enjoys going to Madison County Liquidators, which is open five days a week.

“The store is nice,” she said. “You find all kinds of things in there. It’s always different. Nothing is ever the same.”

Brown and Roethemeyer lead a staff that includes George’s children Owen and Lauren and friend Eric Mitchell.

“My son and I built this from the floor up,” Brown said. “We’re proud of what we’ve done.”

